Extra heat precautions taken as Male football returns from 6-week 'dead period'

The storied high school program avoided two heat waves that pushed city records, but coaches still pressed the importance of easing players back into workouts.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was back to business for Male High School's football team, returning to the field for the first time since JCPS let out for the summer.

But coaches stressed the first few days of summer workouts are always about acclimating to the heat, after 6 weeks off trainers call the 'dead period.'

On Monday, the team zeroed in on safety.

"If there is a tragedy that happens dealing with the heat, it usually happens within the first three days after you come off a big break," Coach Chris Wolfe said.

The winningest program in Kentucky avoided two heat waves that pushed city records, but coaches are still pressing the importance of easing players back into the routine. Monday practice's included consistent water breaks and attention from staff and players alike.

Senior right tackle Hayden Flood said he speaks from experience when he tells his teammates to know their limits.

"A lot of these kids wanna prove themselves. They wanna push through and keep playing and say, 'Hey, I got this,' when sometimes you just need to take a break," Flood said.

On site for every practice is head athletic trainer Ryan Dawson, who's constantly looking for red flags.

"Checking the temperatures, are we staying below 95?" he said, talking about heat index. "Does anyone look really off? Does anyone kind of have that dazed look in their eyes? Does anyone look fatigued?"

Coach Wolfe told us a big part of Male's strategy is breaking the mold of false toughness and understanding what the priority is in July, when students' conditioning on the first few days back aren't measured anyway.

"You're not going to be successful if your kids don't have the energy, don't have the hydration that they need. Just testing their manhood out there is not going to get anything done," Wolfe said.

Wolfe said according to guidelines set by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA), a heat index of 104 means practice is automatically cancelled. And anywhere 95 and up means extra safety measures are taken, including limiting work load and pads worn.

