Braille version of book co-written by Kentucky boy blinded by gunfire now available

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Malakai Roberts, a Lexington boy who was blinded by gunfire while in his home, has revealed a new version of his book.

“The Adventures of Malakai: Teamwork makes the Dream Work” was written by Roberts and rapper Percy "Master P" Miller.

The braille book version was recently finished by the American Printing House for the Blind and it was something important to his braille teacher.

“He is in an elementary school – a regular elementary school. We’ve provided a lot of braille books for him, but this is about Malakai,” Ann Boyd said.

Malakai and Ann are hoping to share the book with his classmates.

Malakai was lying in bed with his mom when someone fired shots into their home in December 2020. His family said a bullet went straight through Roberts' temple, missing his brain by two centimeters.

The proceeds from “The Adventures of Malakai” will go towards the elementary schooler.

The book is also available traditional print.

