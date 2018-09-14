LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Maker’s Mark will be honoring 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify with a commemorative bottle release.

The bottle is limited edition. It will be available at select locations nationwide starting this fall. The bottle costs $59.99 and is adorned in green, white, and black—just like Justify’s jockey silks form the Kentucky Derby.

At the time of the bottle’s release, a significant donation will be made to the Kentucky Derby Museum in Louisville, Ky., by Maker’s Mark and the owners of Justify.

A signing event will be held at the Kentucky Derby Museum during the week before the Breeders’ Cup races at Churchill Downs this fall. More details on the bottle signing event will be available at a later date.

© 2018 WHAS-TV