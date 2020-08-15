Make-A-Wish goes virtual for scavenger hunt

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Straying from the usual Make-A-Wish walk through Kentucky Kingdom, the organization held a socially distanced scavenger hunt on Saturday.
The organization was supposed to have a special celebration in honor of their 10th year, but had to go to a virtual kickoff to keep granting wishes while keeping safety in mind.
"Every scavenger hunt item is representative of a wish that's been granted thanks to the support of our community," Development officer Cassidy Hyde said.
One thing that hasn’t changed is reaching a goal of $100,000.
Hyde said the money would allow Make-A-Wish to grant 10 or more children wishes in Kentucky. The coronavirus has hindered fundraising for many throughout the area, but they are doing what they do best – hold on to hope.
"I've honestly been really humbled and moved and excited that our wish families and our sponsors and supporters are coming out to support wishes. They know how important that is and they know that our kids in Kentucky need their wishes to be granted. I’ve just been really moved by the support so far,” she said.
