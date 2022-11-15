A quinceañera is a celebration from childhood to womanhood for many Latinas, but getting to this birthday wasn’t easy for Genesis.

HOUSTON — It was the royal treatment for Genesis Tamez’s 15th birthday.

Her family calls this milestone a miracle. To celebrate, she had everything from a limo, hair, makeup, and yes, even a custom dress. The Make-A-Wish Foundation made sure her family had everything they needed for her quinceañera.

Genesis's mom told KHOU 11 that doctors said Genesis wasn’t going to live past 20 days. She was born at just 25 weeks weighing one pound.

Her mom, Marta Marquez, said she got on her knees and prayed, knowing she had her daughter for a reason.

Now, 15 years later, Genesis has overcome every obstacle she has faced. She overcame a kidney transplant, brittle bones and issues with her lungs and heart.

Her sister describes Genesis as a fighter.

"She has been able to overcome them one after another. She is a really strong girl," Emily Velasquez said.

Those struggles are what make this birthday so special to the family.