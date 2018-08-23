LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) —The $20 million dollar sewer line rehabilitation project on Main Street has run into a problem, which could have been catastrophic.

Upon inspection, Sunday, a camera put in the pipe discovered a 5'x 2' hole.

“Looks like a piece of wood or rail, there’s some pipes that have kind of came through the pipe on the side,” MSD Executive Director, Tony Parrott, pointed out while showing the video of the inspection.

If undetected, Parrott said there was a very real chance that a much larger hole could have opened up on the very busy road. “Vehicles or buses or fire trucks or anything that could be a part of a cave in.”

With lane closures already due to the project, the problem forced MSD to shut Main Street down to just one lane between 4th and 5th Streets.

To fix the hole or void, that entire section of Main Street could be completely shut down temporarily.

Meanwhile, MSD is trying to come up with a repair plan and how much that will cost before crews can actually do the job of running a new pipe within the 60-year-old sewer pipe.

Much of Louisville’s wastewater infrastructure needs major rehabilitation, the utility company admits.

“The further down the line you go the issue is not nearly as bad, it’s still in need of repair,” Heather Dodds, MSD’s Regulatory Compliance Administrator said.

