LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Have you ever wanted to learn how to raise backyard chickens? Plant a garden? Decorate cake pops? The Louisville Free Public Library is helping make your DIY dreams come true.

The How-To Festival this weekend features more than 50 things you can learn in five hours. The festival will be held at the Main Library building on 301 York Street on Saturday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kid-friendly activities this year include how to make slime and how to make a smoothie on a bike. Thanks to a partnership with the Louisville Urban Agriculture Coalition, the Festival will feature twenty gardening how-to sessions.

The event is free and food trucks will be available on site. You can learn more information on the Louisville Free Public Library's website.

