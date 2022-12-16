'Still no mail': Some Louisvillians say they haven't received their mail in weeks

Chad Ballard said it's been over two weeks since he last got his mail in Jeffersontown. So he went to the post office and was told it was en route.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's happening across Louisville; people have complained they haven't seen their postal worker consistently, or at times, not enough.

Chad Ballard said it's been over two weeks since he last got his mail in Jeffersontown. So he went to the post office and was told it was en route.

"That was Tuesday, today is Friday, and it's still no mail," he said.

It's caused a lot of emotions as he is waiting on certain mail and bills to be delivered.

"I know I'm not the only one. There's a lot of people in the area," Ballard said.

In south Louisville, Richard Embry has been checking the mail for his mother for several days and they're facing the same issue.

"About two months ago one payment was totally lost," he said.

As a result, his mother paid a late fee.

In a statement, a USPS spokesperson told WHAS11 News the company will "continue to investigate customers' concerns and correct deficiencies to improve service to communities."

"USPS gladly works on specific issues from the community when brought to our attention. For assistance, customers can go to our website usps.com and click on 'Contact us' at the bottom of our homepage," the spokesperson said.

However, Embry said the mail is his mother's livelihood.

"If they was in my shoes with a small amount of money that I have, how would they feel?" Richard's mother, Virginia Embry, said

USPS' website lists possible reasons behind the delays including blocked mailbox, dog on premises, hazardous conditions/natural disasters, full mailbox/overflow or travel obstructions.

They are asking people who have not received their mail regularly to contact them at 1-800-275-8777.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW

USPS gladly works on specific issues from the community when brought to our attention. For assistance, customers can go to our website usps.com and click on “Contact us” at the bottom of our homepage, or utilize this direct web address: https://usps.force.com/emailus/s/. Every email will be carefully documented and appropriate action taken to strengthen service. In addition, the official Twitter account of the United States Postal Service, managed by the Social Media staff at USPS HQ, can provide help. For customer service, please tweet @USPSHelp. Customers can also private message on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/USPS. The Postal Service will diligently continue to investigate customer's concerns and correct deficiencies to improve service to our communities.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.