x
Louisville dog recovering at LMAS after being shot in the head

Magic is believed to be less than a year old. An LMAS spokesperson called him a "really, really sweet dog."
Credit: Louisville Metro Animal Services

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A young dog that suffered a gunshot wound to the head is recovering and in "great spirits," according to Louisville Metro Animal Services.

Officials said an animal control officer found the dog, named Magic, on Jan. 15 in the 2700 block of Hale Avenue in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood.

Magic, who is believed to be less than a year old, was immediately taken to the Jefferson Animal Hospital for emergency treatment, Teeya Barnes, an LMAS spokesperson, said. 

Barnes said the bullet went in above his right eye and came out on the left side of his jaw -- thankfully missing his brain -- however his jaw was broken.

Once veterinarians were able to stabilize the young dog, he was taken to LMAS.

Credit: Louisville Metro Animal Services
Magic stands with an LMAS staff member. The dog was brought in by an animal control officer with a gunshot wound to his head.

"He is in great spirits and is currently being treated by our vet department," the shelter said in a Facebook post.

Barnes said Magic will need additional surgery and he is not available for adoption at this time. LMAS is searching for a rescue that can take him in. If a rescue can't be found, the shelter said it will seek a medical foster.

"He's a really, really sweet dog," Barnes said. "When people come in he tries to stand up and greet them, even though he's in pain."

She said Magic is currently at LMAS being treated by the shelter's vets and is doing well enough now to go back into his kennel.

Barnes said Metro Animal Control Officers have been sent to canvas the area.

Anyone with information regarding how Magic was shot is urged to call the Louisville Metro Police Department's anonymous tip line at 502-574-5673.

