LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Madison, Ind. man, who is already serving a prison sentence for Battery with Bodily Injury to a Minor was arrested by Indiana State Police Detectives on a charge of Child Molesting.

In February of this year, an Indiana State Police Detective arrested 25-year-old Christian Chase on charges of Battery with Bodily Injury to a Minor and Neglect of a Dependent. The charges stemmed from a nine month investigation into allegations that Chase battered a child that was under his care in March and April 2018.

As a result of the original investigation, Chase was sentenced to four years incarceration in the Indiana Department of Corrections.

Since the original investigation, detectives obtained information that Chase had allegedly molested a child in his care during the same time frame that the original battery offense occurred. Through an interview with a forensic interviewer with the Child Advocacy Center, the victim indicated that Chase molested him while he was in the care of Chase in 2018.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the case, with the new allegations, was presented to the Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office.

As a result, a warrant out of the Jefferson County Circuit Court was issued for the arrest of Chase on a count of Child Molesting, Level One Felony.

Chase is currently incarcerated at the Plainfield Correctional Facility.

