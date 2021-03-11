Madelynn Troutt honored at Butler graduation, brothers accept her diploma

On Friday afternoon, Madelynn Troutt's brothers walked across the stage to accept their sister's diploma on what would have been her 18th birthday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Graduation is a time to celebrate seniors, but for Butler Traditional High School it was also about honoring one student who could not be there.

Madelynn was killed in a crash on Dixie Highway in March. Police say a man driving under the influence hit her car head on. That man is facing several charges in the case, including murder.

Troutt planned to attend Bellarmine University in the fall and study nursing. Bellarmine University has set up a scholarship fund in her honor.

In a statement on Bellarmine's website, the Troutt family said in part, "Ever since Madelynn was younger she truly enjoyed helping others."

