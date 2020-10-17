One Macon woman celebrated a huge milestone in her life on Saturday.
Agnes Slater celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends, who held a drive through birthday parade to help her celebrate.
Slater was born in Savannah in 1920 and has five children.
More than a dozen cars participated in the parade. People from around the community dropped off gifts and wished her a happy birthday.
The family also provided her with some nice music during the parade. Her daughter says she's honored to celebrate this day with her mom.
"This is my mom 100th birthday celebration, so even though through COVD I've braved that, got on a plane and I came here because it is a emotional time. It just shows the grace that God has on her and allowed her to live for a hundred years. We're just excited to be able to be apart of this," she said.