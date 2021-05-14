Lynn Family Stadium prepares for first 100% capacity game

Both Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC will have their first 100% capacity games in Lynn Family Stadium this June.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a month of partial capacity, Lynn Family Stadium announced it would follow updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Kentucky government and lift the mask mandate and capacity limits June 11.

The CDC's guidance said fully vaccinated individuals no longer have to wear masks outdoors and in most indoors settings, except places like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

Beshear called the new CDC guidance a 'game-changer' and said that June 11 date gives health departments and businesses a runway to make appropriate changes.

Ahead of June 11, Lynn Family Stadium said those who are fully vaccinated can go without wearing a mask in the venue. Stadium staff will continue to sanitize before and after events, and existing protocols on clear bags and no cash sales will continue.

Fans who are apprehensive about attending Louisville City FC's May 22 match due to changes in masking and social distancing can fill out a form to release their tickets at least 48 hours before and receive an account credit.

Lou City has two home games before June 11 against San Diego Loyal and Indy Eleven. Their first game with 100% capacity is Saturday, June 12. Lou City will take on Memphis 901 FC at 7:30 p.m.

Racing Louisville FC's first-ever home game with 100% capacity will be Sunday, June 20 against the Houston Dash.

