LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Lynn Family Stadium, stadium and home to the Louisville City FC soccer team, will host a job fair to hire 40 new people ahead of the new season.

The stadium is looking to fill more than 40 part-time positions on March 4 from 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. The positions being filled include housekeeping, seasonal groundskeepers, game day groundskeepers, and operations technicians. Applications will be accepted on-site and interviews will be conducted on the same day.

Lynn family name is shown on sign at new stadium that will house Louisville City FC

The housekeeping team members will be responsible for cleaning and maintaining the stadium during sporting events, concerts and other events hosted at the stadium. These include the Louisville City FC soccer games, concerts, and other special events. Staff on the stadium’s seasonal groundskeeper team will maintain the field and surrounding areas, the game day groundskeeper team will help set up the field for games and the operations technicians will facilitate a variety of needs on game day.

You must be age 18 or older to apply. Interested candidates can apply online.

The Louisville City FC home opener is on April 11.

