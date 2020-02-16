LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Lynn Family Stadium name is finally on the sign as the facility is gearing up for its first home opener.

Fans will get their fill of the new stadium on April 11 when Louisville City FC plays Birmingham Legion.

Officials broke ground on the stadium in June 2018.

When the stadium is complete, it will have an estimated 11,700 seats and will have bars and restaurants for fans.

