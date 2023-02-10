'Management styles differ': Lyndon mayor fires police chief months after merger

Former Louisville Metro Police interim chief Robert Schroeder is now leading the department.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Lyndon mayor fired his police chief Friday.

Lyndon Mayor Brent Hagan fired now-former Police Chief Grady Throneberry "because our management styles differ."

"What was good for his previous employer, Graymoor-Devondale, simply doesn't translate to the team I am committed to build in Lyndon," Hagan said.

Throneberry was in charge of the Graymoor-Devondale Police Department before it merged with Lyndon in July 2022.

Hagan appointed former Louisville Metro Police interim chief Robert Schroeder as the new head of the department.

Schroeder took over as interim chief for LMPD after Steve Conrad was fired in the aftermath of the death of Breonna Taylor.

