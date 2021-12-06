LMPD, FBI bomb squads investigating after 'suspicious' items found in Lyndon

The Graymoor-Devondale Police said contractors working in a building on Lyndon Lane discovered the items Monday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple agencies are investigating in Lyndon near Hurstbourne after "suspicious devices" were found in a house Monday afternoon.

Graymoor-Devondale Police Chief Grady Throneberry said contractors were working at a house in the 100 block of Lyndon Lane right off Shelbyville Road around 4 p.m. when they found "things that gave them some concern" on the property and called police.

Officers with Graymoor-Devondale arrived on the scene and determined the items in question were suspicious and could be explosives.

"So, we called the experts to come and check it out," Throneberry said.

Bomb squads from both LMPD and the FBI were called to the area where the investigation is currently ongoing.

Throneberry said the two homes closest to the area, as well as a building across the street, have been evacuated. Lyndon Lane is shut down at Shelbyville Rd. and will stay closed until officials determine the scene is clear.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as they become available.

