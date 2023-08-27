Bullitt Central High School student killed in fatal crash

"A few short words cannot capture how special she was to us," Luci Krueger's parents said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 16-year-old girl was killed after a serious crash in Shepherdsville Friday night.

The Jefferson County Coroner said Ava "Luci" Krueger died from injuries sustained in a crash that happened around 10:15 p.m. Friday. According to a coroner's report, the crash happened at Deatsville Road and Colyer Lane.

Luci was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and died Saturday morning.

According to her family, Luci was a junior at Bullitt Central High School, where she ran cross country and track.

"We are devastated at the loss of our daughter," her parents said in a statement. "A few short words cannot capture how special she was to us. She was a light in this world that left us much too soon."

Her mother, Amie, said Luci had big dreams and strong determination.

"She was going places in life. She was so smart, beautiful, sassy, and funny. She most certainly did her own thing and lived her life to the fullest," she said. "We all have a hole in our heart."

Luci's family said they are grateful for the love and support they've received in the past few days and "ask for continued prayers" from those who knew the teen.

Details about the young girl's funeral are still being finalized, the family said. A fund has been created through the Lesley & Rhyan Prather Foundation to help cover funeral and medical expenses.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.