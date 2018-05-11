LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – An LMPD lieutenant at the center of a whistleblower lawsuit against the city of Louisville has now retired.

Jimmy Harper, retired from the department as of October 31.

According to Harper's attorney, Thomas Clay, Harper was frustrated with his position in the department after the lawsuit and felt his career was at an end under this administration.

This summer, a jury awarded Harper $300,000 after he sued Metro Government when he was demoted from major by LMPD Chief Steve Conrad.

It happened after he talked to the mayor regarding issues in the department. Harper was critical of changes Conrad had made.

