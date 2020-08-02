LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Bluegrass State has welcomed a new baby.

Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman and her husband Chris welcomed a baby girl Saturday morning.

Evelynne Jeanette Coleman-O’Bryan was born at 9:40 a.m. and weighed in at just under 7-pounds.

Both Evelynne and the lieutenant governor are in good health and resting well.

Coleman is the first lieutenant governor in the state’s history to welcome a child while in office.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.