LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lowe's is hosting a hiring event Wednesday, Feb. 5 for more than 340 associates across its Louisville area stores.

The walk-in hiring events will last from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at any local Lowe's location. Lowe's said applicants may receive an on-the-spot offer. The company is hoping to fill full-time, part-time and seasonal roles.

Lowe's announced plans to hire more than 53,000 associates across the country to prepare for spring, its busiest season. For more information click on Lowe's Home Improvement.

