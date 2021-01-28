Lowe's looking to fill more than 800 jobs in Louisville area

The home improvement store is hosting an interview day across their Louisville area locations on Feb. 17.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release, Lowe's is looking to hire more than 800 associates across its stores in the Louisville area.

The company is planning on hiring people for seasonal, permanent full-time and part-time positions.

Stores in the Louisville area are expected to host an interview day on Feb. 17.

Roles open in the stores include sales floor positions, cashiers at checkout and stocking merchandise positions.

Lowe’s offers career advancement opportunities at all levels and provides on-the-job learning with innovative tools, including an app that delivers customized product training in the aisles to ensure associates in all roles have the knowledge to confidently help customers, the release says.

All hourly associates benefit from competitive pay and can take advantage of comprehensive health and wellness benefits that support their total well-being.

Benefits range from health, vision and dental insurance to tuition reimbursement, 401(k) and discounted stock purchase plans, and paid volunteer time.

Potential applications can also text "JOBS" to 56937 to explore available roles nearby and apply.

