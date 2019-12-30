LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A partnership between Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Habitat for Humanity aims to lower families' utility bills by giving them shares in a solar project.

WKYU-FM reports the program allows ratepayers to purchase a share of a large solar field and get a credit on their utility bills for the solar energy the share generates.

Solar share participants can also give their energy credits to another person or nonprofit. Kentucky Habitat for Humanity announced last week that it had subscribed to 180 solar shares. The nonprofit intends to transfer the credits to 10 Habitat families across the state.

