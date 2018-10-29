LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — A diverse crowd of nearly 1,000 filled Temple Shalom on Lowe Road Sunday night to remember the victims killed at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, and also those shot to death at the Jeffersontown Kroger last Wednesday.

“We are here because we are not willing to accept the hatred and violence and prejudice that is surrounding us,” Rabbi Beth Jacowitz Chottiner said.

One Louisville woman at the memorial service has a son living in Pittsburgh now. She told WHAS 11 News that he wasn’t at the Tree of Life synagogue that day, but the violence still haunts her.

“Even though I knew he wasn't at that synagogue, it was still a terrifying thing to think that he was in the same city with a hate crime against Jews,” Vycki Goldenberg-Minstein said.

And still on everyone's mind, what many have called an act of hate in our very own community. Maurice Stallard and Vicki Lee Jones were shot to death while grocery shopping at the Stony Brook Kroger Wednesday afternoon.

“He was obviously gunning for people who look like me,” Andrew Thuita said.

Thuita said he was at that Kroger minutes before the suspect started shooting. He said he came to Temple Shalom to show his support for all races and religions.

“We've got to stand and say no, this cannot happen.

Congressman John Yarmuth was there as well, sending a message of inclusivity, longing for what he calls a ‘soulful America’ again.

“We need to care about this violence, and to take this personally, to show the kind of heartfelt compassion which makes out city great,” Rabbi Joe Rapport said.

The crowd stood shoulder to shoulder in harmony, singing a final song before the end of the vigil, hoping it will serve as an example for others to embrace.

