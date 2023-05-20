Love City celebrates Portland community with annual carnival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville organization whose mission is to bring love to the Portland neighborhood held their spring carnival while celebrating the community.
Love City, a non-profit that focuses on community development brought residents together at the old St. Cecilia Church compound on Saturday.
The carnival featured a variety of entertainment including food, candy and face paint.
Love City said the whole idea behind the event is to spread love to the community they love.
“This is what I believe community is supposed to look like,” Ethan Essex said. “It’s supposed to be people working together where they live to make where they live a better place.”
It also offers an assortment of programs they encourage and engage the community.
