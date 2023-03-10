LouVelo bike share service to end in late October

The service worked similarly to the motorized scooters seen around downtown by checking it out from one location and returning it to another.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville’s bike share program is coming to an end.

Officials with LouVelo told WHAS11 News the service will close on Oct. 31, but the last day riders can use the bikes is Oct. 25.

Users had the ability to use more than 300 bikes placed around downtown Louisville and Jeffersonville, Indiana via a station, kiosk, smart phones or with their membership card.

The service worked similarly to the motorized scooters seen around downtown by checking it out from one location and returning it to another.

LouVelo launched in 2017 during former Mayor Greg Fischer’s administration.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.