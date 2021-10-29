Health, education entities establish new district in downtown revitalization effort

Norton Healthcare, JCTC, UofL and UofL Health are creating a new district in the heart of downtown called LOUMED.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson Community and Technical College, Norton Healthcare, University of Louisville (UofL) Health and University of Louisville are creating a new district in the heart of downtown.

The new district will be known as the Louisville Medical and Education District (LOUMED) and comprises 20 city blocks, 225 acres and over 9.6 million square feet of occupied space.

The combined entities of LOUMED employ over 16,000 people from 438 zip codes and educate 10,000+ students from 994 zip codes.

Today, Four Downtown Louisville Anchor Institutions announce the creation of a new district to be known as LOUMED, Louisville Medical & Education District, which comprises of in the heart of Downtown Louisville.

“We created this district, which encompasses four hospitals that are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 per year – with 3 different shifts of workforce coming in and out of our facilities,” Chief Administrative Officer at Norton Healthcare Matthew Ayers said. “LOUMED never sleeps, the lights never turn off, and the doors never close. Our commitment is to provide excellent care to those in need who come from not only the Louisville region, but worldwide.”

The focus of the district is to empower businesses and attractions within to give a lasting first impression to visitors. Additionally, the entities plan to use the district as a way to attract talent to Louisville.

LOUMED’s workforce is comprised of 77% female, 33% of a bachelor’s degree or higher, 93% of some college.

“We have created a diverse and highly-trained workforce that contributes and serves the communities in which they live," UofL Health CEO Tom Miller said. "We are proud of our employees many accomplishments, whether it be in the classroom, or in our hospitals – they truly are the heartbeat of our downtown."

The four entities intend to begin the process of creating a formal district recognized by the Louisville Metro Council, effective immediately.

LOUMED aims to have a masterplan completed by 2024. For more information, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.