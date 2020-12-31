Louisvillians relying on their $600 stimulus check to pay for financial burdens of the pandemic

Some in Louisville have received their stimulus check already and others are constantly checking their accounts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six-hundred dollars is making its way from the government, to your bank accounts. Louisvillians like Michael Hammons have been regularly checking their accounts since Tuesday night to see if the second round of stimulus checks have been deposited. He's on disability, a fixed income and his fiancée has had her work hours cut, leaving them with bills they are unable to pay.

"You know the excitement of yes you can make a payment. You can do something. You can pay off a loan. You can go shopping for food," Hammons. "Both of our stimulus checks are going to go off to try to pay that credit card debt."

Hammons plans to do that the minute he sees that money come through while Nikira Gibbs, another Louisvillian, is one of the first to already have it.

"I am surprised to get it as quick," Gibbs said.

She said after getting laid off this year, and especially after the holidays, the few hundred dollars is necessary to get by.

"With my car insurance. I'm still catching up on rent," Gibbs said. "It's still kind of just helping you bounce back. We're still continuously trying to catch up right now."

The purpose of this money is to help everyday Americans, like Hammons and Gibbs, and stimulate the economy, but they said it's only enough to scratch the surface of financial burdens this pandemic has created.

"The way it's going, the 600 dollars is going to help, but it's not going to help with where we need," Hammons said.