Waterfront Park honored in USA Today's 10 'Best Riverwalks' in America

The Louisville park finished sixth in the voting poll, a total of 20 waterfront areas across the country competed for a spot in the top ten.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release, Louisville's Waterfront Park was honored as a top ten Best Riverwalk in America by USA Today's 2021 10Best Reader's Choice travel awards.

The park finished number six on the list, the competition featured website visitors voting once per day for their favorite American Riverwalk.

The top ten featured spots like the Detroit International RiverWalk, the Chicago Riverwalk and Cincinnati's Smale Riverfront Park.

“We are honored to receive this recognition as one of the top riverwalks in the country,” Waterfront Park President and Executive Director, Deborah Bilitski, said. “We want to thank our community and those who made this possible. We believe in the power of nature and connecting people by the river, and we are eager to continue transforming this space for our community.”

Waterfront Park was developed in the late 1990’s and has grown and evolved into a nationally acclaimed destination for visitors to explore, learn and experience the beauty of the riverfront.

Today, as the most utilized urban park in the city of Louisville, Waterfront Park welcomes over 2.2 million visitors each year and is home to hundreds of events, concerts and gatherings.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.