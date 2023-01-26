Louisville's Trader Joe's store votes to unionize

The store employees voted 48-36 to join the national union, Trader Joe's United.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Trader Joe's store has officially voted to unionize.

According to a press release, the store employees voted 48-36 to join the national union, Trader Joe's United.

After the vote, store employees called the vote a victory.

"We're going to advocate for better pay, we're going to advocate for better benefits," Connor Hovey, an employee and organizer at Louisville Trader Joe's said. "We're going to advocate for accountability practices across the board. And we're very excited to go to the bargaining table with Trader Joe's and bargain in good faith."

The Louisville store will join two other locations in Massachusetts and Minnesota.

WHAS11 reached out to Trader Joe's for comment but has not heard back as of this writing.

