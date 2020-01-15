LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky officials are inviting Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky in downtown Louisville to re-apply for a license that would allow the clinic to perform abortions.

If Planned Parenthood's license is approved it will become the second abortion provider in the state.

"It is been said that the true measures of society is whether the strong protect the weak," Kentucky Attorney General, Daniel Cameron said.

Cameron was one of the speakers at the Right To Life annual rally in Frankfort Wednesday. The AG said he will ensure laws of the Commonwealth reflect what their values and beliefs are.

"You have my undying commitment that I will always stand strong in defense of pro-life laws that have passed by our general assembly, and I will devote every resource in my office to protect the unborn, Cameron said.

Chief Legal Counsel of Planned Parenthood, Hannah Brass Greer said the clinic received notice from the Cabinet in early January.

"We've submitted our application and now we just look forward to going through a fair process with the Cabinet this time around," Greer said.

The clinic applied for a license in 2015 under former Governor Steve Beshear's administration.

Greer said when former Governor Matt Bevin entered office, the application was still pending.

When applying for a license Greer said the Cabinet reviews the documents and if approved, the clinic gets a provisional license. Then, officials conduct inspections to make sure everything is in order and from there, they approve an annual license.

Greer said Bevin never scheduled an inspection once Steve Beshear left office, and ultimately denied the license application. Bevin filed a lawsuit against Planned Parenthood in 2016 for allegedly performing abortions without a license.

The Bevin administration also tried to revoke the license of EMW which is currently the only abortion clinic in Kentucky, but that move was blocked by a federal judge.

"We know that once we're able to secure a license, access will be extended and that's a good thing for Kentucky," Greer said.

Cameron said the general assembly will not go out without a fight.

"We will defend our pro-life laws at every level of the judicial system including all the way to the Supreme Court if that is necessary," Cameron said.

