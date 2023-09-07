Louisville's NAACP raises transparency concerns with city regarding search for chief of police

As the city works to select its next chief of police, Mayor Craig Greenberg's office has said it won't share the names of the finalists in the search.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the city works to select its next chief of police, one poised to lead Louisville Metro Police through a looming consent decree with the DOJ, Mayor Craig Greenberg's office has said it won't share the names of the finalists in the search.

Louisville's NAACP released a statement Sunday not only calling on Greenberg to reverse the decision, but to further conduct public meetings and allow residents a chance to meet and question police chief candidates.

David Kaplan, general counsel for the Mayor's Office, said the decision to not release names ensures "the highest quality pool of candidates for Chief of Police."

Greenberg is also requiring all seven members of the recently announced interview advisory panel to sign NDAs. The panel, composed of various community and state leaders, will help interview police chief candidates.

The Louisville NCAAP says the move "fosters even more secrecy."

The Greenberg Administration said "...the community has had ample opportunity to have input in the process," which included a public survey, focus groups and townhalls.

Still, Louisville's NAACP believes the administration has fallen short of its promised goals for transparency, saying instead, the Mayor's Office is "pedaling misleading and hollow sound bites."

Greenberg has said he intends to announce the city's next police chief by the end of the month.

