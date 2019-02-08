LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Some positive news for the struggle to help Louisville’s homeless.

The Metro Government has reached an agreement to fund the low-barrier homeless shelter for the rest of August.

Louisville’s Chief Resilience Officer Eric Friedlander said not only is that funded another month, along with the lockers for the homeless to keep their belongings, but he said there should be a longer-term plan in place by the beginning of September.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.



