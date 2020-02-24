LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville’s historic black Catholic Church is celebrating its 150th birthday.

St. Augustine Church in the California neighborhood marked the day with a motorcade and walk from the Cathedral of the Assumption to the church, followed by a mass.

According to the Archdiocese of Louisville, the St. Augustine was started in 1870 as parish for black Catholics, 7 years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

The church will hold celebrations all year long including a noon mass on Aug. 23 to celebrate St. Augustine’s feast day followed by a picnic in Shawnee Park.

St. Augustine Catholic Church (Louisville,KY) Please join us for our 150TH CHURCH ANNIVERSARY OPENING CELEBRATIO... N next Sunday, February 23: 10:30AM- Walk/Motorcade from the Cathedral of the Assumption to St. Augustine Church 12 Noon- Mass at St. Augustine Church After Mass- Meal in the Hines Center All are welcome and encouraged to attend.

