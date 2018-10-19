LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Happy birthday to Louisville's Great Lawn!

The park opened 20 years ago on Oct. 19 to a mini-version of Thunder Over Louisville. WHAS11 was there for the celebration.

For decades, the area was dominated by industry with scrap and junkyards and that celebration marked the return of green space to the riverfront.

Former mayor Jerry Abramson, who was instrumental in the park's development, said today the park has lived up to its intended purpose.

