Louisville's first craft seltzery now open in NuLu

All seltzers are vodka based. They're vegan, gluten free, low carb, and all under 100 calories. Eight of the 10 can also be non-alcoholic.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's first craft 'seltzery' is officially open in Nulu's Marketplace.

Two brothers from Lexington opened The Local Seltzery just before Thanksgiving. Braxton and Clay Turner are promising new flavors and experiences unlike anything else in the region, from exotic spiked seltzers to craft beers, and it's quickly becoming a local favorite.

"It's really awesome to finally be open and serving people," Braxton Turner said. "People are trying different things and giving us great reviews on flavors we weren't sure would be popular or not. Our three most popular are cranberry ginger, spicy cucumber and mango. Definitely different than what you can get on the shelves."

Every flavor you see on the menu was designed specifically for The Local Seltzery. Lemonade and sour apple should be out soon.

You can enjoy your drinks on the main level or overlooking the entire bar which opens up to an outdoor patio space.

"During the day, it's really well lit and vibrant, with music playing. It's a really cool place to hang out and come chill. And then at night, we dim the lights and turn the music up and it becomes more lively," Turner said.

All seltzers are vodka based. They're vegan, gluten free, low carb, and all under 100 calories. Eight of the 10 can also be non-alcoholic.

The Local Seltzery's open Wednesday through Sunday, at 828 E. Main St. in Louisville.

Contact reporter Brooke Hasch at bhasch@whas11.com. Follow her on Twitter (@WHAS11Hasch) and Facebook.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.