LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The city of Louisville is celebrating Digital Inclusion Week now through Oct. 13 to highlight free computer training and low-cost internet sign-up events for eligible households.

On Tuesday, Oct. 9, Mayor Fischer joined with JCPS to announce Verizon's $5.1 million investment in technology. It'll provide free tablets and data plans to students and teachers at five JCPS middle schools.

Digital Inclusion Week ends with a laptop donation drive on Saturday at Bon Air Library where used laptops will be refurbished and donated to residents in need.

It's all a part of an effort to close the digital divide to help all individuals reach their full potential. To see the events happening the rest of the week click here.

