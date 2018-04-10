LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Every four years, America is treated to one of the most interesting sports the world has seen: curling.

The Winter Olympics, while presenting some of the most talented skaters and skiers the world, is often most exciting when showing every day Americans like Matt and Becca Hamilton succeed in a game often described as 'chess on ice.'

But when the medals are presented and the weather becomes warmer, many Kentuckians forget about the sport they were once obsessed with watching.

Kentucky was one of only three states that did not have a curling club – until Bethaney Curry decided to do something about it.

Curry, who works as an employment specialist dedicated to finding jobs for the disabled, founded Derby City Curling Club earlier this year despite no previous curling experience.

"I will actually curl for the first time Saturday," Curry said.

A fan of the sport during the Olympics, Curry found curling to be both fun and inclusive. A wheelchair user, Curry said she has made it her goal to compete in the Paralympics.

"I knew I needed to practice, but I wasn't going to drive to Cincinnati or Indianapolis," Curry said.

So, she founded a club herself.

As she began reaching out to other clubs, she found that there were plenty of transplants throughout Louisville who had previously competed and were passionate about the sport.

Curry, along with a board of other curling lovers, started Derby City Curling Club with the hopes of increasing interest in the sport and starting leagues.

To peak interest, the club will teach classes on how to curl. The class includes learning the history and rules of curling, as well as spending an hour and a half on the ice practicing.

Curry said all six of the classes this year have sold out. According to their Facebook page, 235 people were interested in their first class on Nov. 15.

"The interest is definitely there," Curry said.

Part of that interest, Curry said, might be due to how accessible the sport is. Curry said their classes are open to anyone eight and older, and that delivery sticks are available for people with any disabilities.

As the club continues to expand, though, they hope that people can support their campaign to bringing curling to Kentucky. Stones are expensive, as is ice time.

The stones used in curling are made from a special granite from Scotland, and Curry said one set can cost around $8,000. Thankfully, those sets can be used for a long amount of time if taken care of, but the club still needs to purchase them.

Additionally, Louisville does not have several places to compete. The club currently uses Alpine Ice Arena, but renting time is never cheap.

To alleviate those costs – and to unite curling fans throughout the state – the club is hosting a Curling Night in America Watch Party Friday, Oct. 12, at Bambi Bar. The party will include a silent auction, drink specials and plenty of curling.

The club also continues to put out new curling classes throughout the winter season. Their next available class is Jan. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets for the class are $40, and can be purchased through their website. They also have a fundraising page for those want to help bring curling to Kentucky.

For more information on the club or its upcoming events, visit the club's Facebook page or derbycitycurling.com.

