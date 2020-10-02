LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Rain can sometimes bring a gloomy day, but for the Louisville Zoo’s baby elephant Fitz, it was a joyful welcome.

Fitz was captured on video by zoo staff having a great time while splashing around in the puddles of mud as his mom Mikki was nearby.

The little one made the best of a rainy day while zoo-goers watched in excitement.

Fitz loves playing in the rain. He was also enjoying a moment playing in puddles this past December.

He was born at the Louisville Zoo on Aug. 2 and received his name after a naming contest was held.

