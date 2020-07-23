Louisville zookeepers show off their wild side by recreating animal photos

The photos were posted by the Louisville Zoo in honor of National Zookeeper's Week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's Note: The above video is from July 2019.

To celebrate National Zookeeper's Week, employees at the Louisville Zoo are having fun on social media by posting some pretty "wild" photos.

The zookeepers recreated their favorite animal photos and the Zoo posted side-by-side comparisons on its social media pages. Staff members weren't afraid to go all out, getting into straw, mud and even a barrel for the pictures.

"Keepers work hard but they play hard too," the Zoo said in the caption.

Some of the zoo's most popular animals, including gorillas and a polar bear, make appearances in the photos.

See for yourself how the zookeepers did on their recreations!

Just hanging out

Taking some time to reflect

Soaking up the sun

Don't touch me!

Say cheese!

"No one will find us here."

Having a ball!

Turn that frown upside down

Not afraid to get dirty

The Louisville Zoo is open now to members and guests. You can reserve your tickets online. The Wild Lights: Asian Lantern Festival will be extended through August 28 after it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The zoo is also hosting "Zoo Live," a week-long program that gives kids a unique opportunity to participate in video conferences with the zoo’s education staff, ask questions and complete art and science activities at home. Sessions are open through August 14.

MORE ON WHAS11:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.