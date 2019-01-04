LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville Zoo is welcoming four Little Penguin hatchlings.

The zoo said two of the chicks are being parent-reared by two sets of parents and two are being hand-reared by Curator of Birds, Gary Michael and the Bird Department staff.

RELATED: Louisville Zoo getting new snow leopard

They hatched in January. Pearl is a male and is 73-days-old and Squirt, a female, is 68-days-old. The two other penguins have not been named.

RELATED: Louisville Zoo opens Snow Leopard Pass, Colobus Crossing

Little Penguins rarely raise more than one offspring, even though they typically lay two eggs. The second chick dies most of the time after the first healthy chick hatches. Due to this, the zoo worked with Michael to remove the two eggs that were ignored by the parents and worked diligently to ensure the abandoned pre-hatch chicks could survive.

RELATED: Engineers determine cause of massive hole as zoo, Mega Cavern reopen

These penguins are native to the southern coast of Australia and the coastline of New Zealand. The species is on a slow decline due to habitat loss and predation. There are 348 birds in managed zoo programs in the world and 108 of those are in the U.S. The Louisville Zoo has 12.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.