LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city will soon be home to one of the largest outdoor lantern festivals in the country this spring.

The Louisville Zoo will host the Wild Lights Asian Lantern Festival beginning in March.

Zoo-goers will be able to walk a path with 65 larger than life illuminated displays made up of more than 2,000 silk-covered lantern pieces.

It will take more than 50,000 LED light bulbs to make it happen.

Zoo officials say some of the crowd favorites are expected to be a 131-foot long dragon, an African savanna display, and a color-changing panda tree.

There will also be a giant, 2-story tall shark people can walk through and illuminated swings.

A shark lantern display

Louisville Zoo

The zoo will welcome artisans in residence from Sichuan, China in February to begin crafting the displays using traditional techniques.

The festival will be held March 5 through April 25.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 1.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.