Louisville Zoo temporarily closing select areas to protect birds from wild avian flu

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo is taking precautionary measures to keep its birds healthy and safe after recently confirmed cases of avian flu found in a Fayette County backyard poultry flock.

The zoo temporarily closed its public walk-through aviaries on Wednesday and started transporting some of its birds to protected areas out of caution.

Zoo representatives said some birds that will be relocated are the Chilean flamingos, Dalmatian pelicans, black swans and bald eagle.

According to zoo representatives, avian flu -- or highly pathogenic avian influenza-- can be contagious in birds and can affect several species. Some specific species it can affect are domestic chickens and turkeys, both in backyard flocks and commercial flocks. Avian flu viruses can be harbored in wild waterfowl and shorebird populations.

“As always, our highest priority is animal safety and welfare,” Dan Maloney, executive director of the zoo, said. “By temporarily closing public access to the aviaries, and moving some birds to indoor areas, we will help ensure the birds’ health for as long as the situation requires. These measures are intended to expressly protect the zoo birds. Zoo guests are not at risk.”

The areas that are closed to guests in the zoo, until the threat clears, include the Forest Bird Trail and the African penguin exhibits in the Islands Pavilion, Steller’s Sea Eagle Aviary in Glacier Run and Lorikeet Landing in Australia.

The Louisville Zoo said they will continue to monitor avian flu findings and update protocols as needed.

