LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo opened two new exhibits to the public Wednesday, March 27. Snow Leopard Pass and Colobus Crossing take guests through areas modeled after communities in the Himalayas and Kenya, showing beautiful snow leopards, Colobus monkeys and red-tailed monkeys.

The Snow Leopard Pass, connected to TIger Taiga, is themed after a small village in Nepal where humans and snow leopards are learning to coexist. Guests can see three snow leopards walking above their heads and through the main habitat.

Near the main exhibit, The Cub House allows children the chance to climb like snow leopards and see the animals nose-to-nose. The early childhood education classroom was created with donations from PNC dedicated to helping address kindergarten readiness in Kentucky students.

Snow leopard Meru reacting to a snow leopard doll at the opening of The Cub House at the Louisville Zoo.

Louisville Zoo

The Colobus Crossing exhibit is located in the Africa zone, giving monkeys a new outdoor habitat near the African Outpost. Modeled after "colobridges," passages in Kenya that allow wildlife to cross busy roads, the Colobus Crossing will feature Colobus monkeys and red-tailed monkeys playing and running above exhibits.