LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo and Mega Caverns will reopen Friday, March 15 more than a week after staff originally discovered a sinkhole on zoo property.

The zoo closed voluntarily on March 6 as engineers worked to inspect the hole on the border of the zoo and Mega Caverns. Officials said a physical barrier will be placed 40 feet from the perimeter of the sinkhole, with guards securing the area until it is finished.

While the sinkhole is 60 yards wide and 90 yards long, zoo officials said the sinkhole affected less than one percent of their property and will not impact the rest of the area.

The barrier will stay in place until a permanent solution is implemented, officials said.

