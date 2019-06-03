LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11) -- Staff at the Louisville Zoo noticed a large sinkhole on the property during their morning rounds, closing both the zoo and nearby Mega Cavern.

The zoo said on March 7 the sinkhole was 60 yards wide and 90 yards long.

The hole, staff said, is at least a 100 feet away from the first fenced enclosure for the zoo, but it is where the property lines meet for the zoo and cavern.

Map of where the sinkhole is on the Louisville Zoo property

Google Earth

Engineers have inspected above and below ground.



“There is some debris that has fallen in a completely unoccupied section of the cavern and it's isolated,” Meiman explained.

Both the Louisville Zoo and Mega Cavern will be closed and will remain closed until the area passes inspection by engineers. Louisville Underground will open at 8 a.m. as engineers deemed that area safe.

The main concern is safety moving forward.

“We've got a lot of people that visit underground we've got a lot of people that visit above ground so we've got to make sure on both levels it's 100-percent safe,” Meiman said.

The sinkhole happened after a Tennessee earthquake, but officials do not believe the earthquake is the cause.

RAW FOOTAGE: Drone flies over massive sinkhole at Louisville Zoo

“It could be from the potential rain that we got, runoff, it could be something naturally that was occurring underground,” Meiman said.

Mega Cavern staff heard a loud noise between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. while replacing zip lines underground.

No people nor animals were harmed before staff found the sinkhole.

Crews will be back in the morning to see if the sinkhole has grown.



“We painted the cracks in the ground, we call those fishers. we can see if they get any wider by looking at that paint to see if it's expanded any,” said Meiman.

Officials also said those who live nearby are safe.