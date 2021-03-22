Louisville Zoo receives more than $8,500 donation in medical supplies

Louisville-based SOS, a global health organization, donated more than $8,000 worth of needles, IV tubing sets and fluids and syringes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo is now ready for medical emergencies after a donation worth thousands of dollars.

Louisville-based SOS, a global health organization, donated more than $8,000 worth of needles, IV tubing sets and fluids and syringes.

SOS recovers surplus medical supplies and make sure it gets to clinics and health organizations the that need them.

Jamie Huber, the Zoo’s veterinary hospital manager, said the supplies will help the animal hospital take care of the more than 1,200 animals living there.

He added that just like any long-term care facility, they have aging animals that are on daily medication, so the needles and syringes come in handy.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.