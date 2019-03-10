LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Zoo is now enrolling kids for their new 7-week preschool class. The immersive program is perfect for children with a natural love of animals.

Classes begin on October 22nd and will run through December 19th. The pre-school drop-off program is designed for kids who are preparing to start kindergarten next fall and is held in the zoo’s new play space devoted to childhood learning.

The preschool program will be held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. until noon. The cost is $1,092 per child or about $156 per week.

Children must be at least 4 years old and potty trained to participate. Children will experience daily Zoo walks, special animal experiences, and encounters while focusing on social and emotional learning.

You can register your child for the preschool program on the Louisville Zoo’s website.

