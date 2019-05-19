LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The Louisville Zoo, like many city agencies is facing budget cuts as Metro Council looks to save $35 million.

While the Zoo says they are usually able to fund 75 percent of their own budget, last year, they were only funded 66 percent on their own because of all the rainfall the city had that year.

"The challenge for us is we're facing the expenses that all of metro is facing and when we have a short year, like last year its because of weather and the revenues were down because visitation was down and that was not exclusive to Louisville Zoo, that was every outdoor attraction throughout the Midwest," Zoo director John Walczak, said,



Walczak says they hope more people will visit the zoo this summer to help with the budget issues.

