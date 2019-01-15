LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Looking for a job on the "wild side"? The Louisville Zoo may be able to help!

The Zoo is looking for candidates to fill seasonal positions in various departments including Admissions, Education, Guest Services, Horticulture, Membership, Front Desk, and Rides and Attractions.

They are hosting a job fair on January 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair will be held in the Zoo's Gheens Room.

Candidates should be outgoing, highly motivated individuals who enjoy working with the public and will provide outstanding customer service. Training will be provided for new hires.

Pay varies by position. The minimum wage is $10.10 an hour. All applicants must be at least 16 years old and must be able to work a variable schedule, including nights and weekends, from March to October.

Some positions require applicants to be at least 18 years old and possess a valid driver's license. Other positions also may require CPR, AED, and First Aid Certification.

Seasonal Zoo employees receive free admission during employment, discounts in the gift shop and food concessions with Zoo ID, and free parking.

For more information and to apply online, visit louisvillezoo.org.

All other full-time and part-time vacant positions will be posted weekly on the Louisville Government website.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.